Nacira Crew Gives ARC The Thumbs-Up

Press Release:- The crew of Nacira 69, the first boat to cross the finish line in ARC 2021, have given the event and Saint Lucia a ringing endorsement. The Italian yacht 12 Nacira 69 was the first to cross the finish line in ARC 2021. The 23-metre yacht sailed into the IGY Rodney Bay Marina at 3:15 a.m. on Friday December 3, 2021. Described as “a racing boat that’s been made comfortable inside” Nacira completed the 2700 nautical mile journey from Las Palmas to Saint Lucia in 11 days. Nacira 69 is skippered by Federico Dosso. She is owned by Diego Paterno and