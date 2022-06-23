Myanmar’s deposed leader Aung San Suu Kyi moved to solitary confinement in prison

The content originally appeared on: CNN

Myanmar’s military rulers have without explanation ordered all legal proceedings against deposed leader Aung San Suu Kyi to be moved from a courtroom to a prison, a source familiar with her cases told Reuters on Wednesday.

Suu Kyi, a Nobel Peace Prize laureate who turned 77 on Sunday, has been charged with at least 20 criminal offenses since she was toppled in a coup early last year, including multiple counts of corruption . She denies all charges.

Some media reported Suu Kyi had also been moved from house arrest into detention in Naypyidaw prison on Wednesday. Reuters could not independently verify these reports.

Junta leader Min Aung Hlaing has so far allowed Suu Kyi to remain in detention at an undisclosed location in the capital Naypyidaw, despite convictions for incitement and several minor offenses.

The source, who declined to be identified due to sensitivities over the trial, said hearings would be shifted to a new special court in Naypyidaw’s prison.

