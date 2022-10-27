My Recommendations To Immediately Address This Carnage – St. Lucia Times News

– Advertisement –

by Irvin Springer

Make the Ministry of National Security and Home Affairs one and through the Senate appoint a Minister of National Security to develop a National Crime Fighting Strategy. Opportunity missed with the recent Senate appointments.

Appointment of a National Security Advisor either from Jamaica or Trinidad. I might go further and make it a team.

Establish a Court to expeditiously deal with gang and gun related offences only.

Reinstatement and expansion of the highly successful K 9 unit regardless of the cost. Months ago we were advised of a cheaper alternative. Where is it 6 months later ? Our vital Tourism industry is being threatened.

The immediate suspension of bail for firearm related offences for at least 90 days. Within the 90 days the case should have been concluded by new gun Court.

The publication of the pictures and other information of wanted , charged and convicted individuals. Stop protecting the identities of these criminals who use their anonymity to move around easily in the execution of their criminal acts.

Major redeployment and investigation of staff at the various entities working at our Ports. There is a mechanism in there facilitating the importation of firearms. Who allegedly poured a liquid into the scanner rendering it useless? Why despite new measures the guns are still being sent via this route ? Because there are persons facilitating the process.

More to come but I will stop here for now !!!

Note: The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the author and do not necessarily reflect the policy or position of St Lucia Times.

Headline photo: Police investigator at crime scene (Stock image)

