‘My Brother They Killed In The Morning And My Cousin They Killed In The Night’ – St. Lucia Times News

– Advertisement –

Faux A Chaud, Castries resident Melissa Joseph, is mourning after a double tragedy in her family on Sunday.

Within hours of each other, her brother Solomon Joseph and her cousin, Carlton La Corbiniere, were shot dead in her community.

A medical practitioner pronounced Solomon Joseph, who sustained multiple gunshot wounds, dead around 11:00 am.

Police said they had a suspect in custody.

– Advertisement –

Hours later, police responding to a report around 7:40 pm found the unresponsive body of Carlton La Corbiniere, 39, at his residence with apparent gunshot injuries.

(L to R) Carlton La Corbiniere & Solomon Joseph

Regarding Solomon Joseph’s fatal shooting, his sister Melissa said someone had threatened the deceased.

And she declared that the person carried out the threat.

“My brother was a kind-hearted and loving person, but as I tell you all, people changing,” Melissa told St Lucia Times.

She recalled that people had done a lot of things to the deceased.

“That’s why he was the kind of way he was, doing things he was doing because he hurt people and people hurt him back. So he was not what we raised him up to be at the end,” Melissa explained.

She observed that her deceased brother was not perfect.

“None of us is perfect,” she stated, adding that he did not deserve to die in the way he did.

“For us, he was a kind and loving person. I don’t know for other people. Other people have different opinions concerning him, but for his family he was very, very, very loving,” Melissa declared.

Melissa, whose father was also killed last year, said she was at home on Sunday evening when she heard gunshots and discovered later that her cousin Carlton La Corbiniere had also died.

“I know that’s my brother they killed in the morning and my cousin they killed in the night,” she told St Lucia Times.

Melissa said she did not know whether there was any link in the killings.

– Advertisement –