‘My Account Has Been Cloned’ – St. Lucia Times News

Prime Minister Philip J. Pierre has alerted the public to report and block any account bearing his name that contacts them via Facebook messenger.

“It has been brought to my attention that my account has been cloned,” Pierre wrote on his official Facebook page.

“Thank you to everyone who has informed me of these nuisances who are impersonating me,” the Castries East MP said.

The post attracted responses thanking the PM for the information.

Others advised Pierre to let the public know he has a verified account, so if there’s no ‘Lil blue check’ by his name, it would be a fake account .

They also assured the Castries East MP that God is in control and the PM is loved.

