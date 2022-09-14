Mwa Ewitaj Kwéyòl 2022 – St. Lucia Times News

– Advertisement –

The Monsignor Patrick Anthony Folk Research Centre (FRC) is pleased to announce the return of traditional celebrations of Mwa Ewitaj Kwéyòl and Jounen Kwéyòl for 2022.

This year’s theme is Kilti sé Djéwizon- Culture Heals.

The theme seeks to underscore and promote the role of culture in the formative development of our society not merely after the crippling health effects of the COVID-19 pandemic, but also in terms of the educational, social, human, political, and economic challenges that impact our independent development.

The host communities for this year’s Jounen Kwéyòl celebrations are Castries and Choiseul.

– Advertisement –

With the support of all members of the community, the FRC hopes to see continued growth in what is the largest and most beloved national cultural festival in Saint Lucia.

This return follows the absence of public events for the last two years due to the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic. Additional details will be provided in the upcoming weeks.

SOURCE: Folk Research Centre. Headline photo: Stock image

– Advertisement –