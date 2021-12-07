Murder Accused Reportedly Offered Cash To Jamaica Police To Prevent Extradition To Saint Lucia

Jamaica Observer:- Determined not to be extradited to St Lucia to answer murder and gun charges, 27-year-old Orville Purnell of Belgium Road, Buff Bay in Portland, made an offer of $3 million to police personnel and inmates at Kingston Central Police Station to assist in his escape from custody. But that came after he forked out $50,000 to inmates who were able to convince their cronies to throw cutting implements inside the yard of the police lock-up so that he could cut his way out of the jail. A special investigation by the Jamaica Observer has revealed that Purnell boasted, while he was in