Murder Accused Reportedly Offered Cash To Jamaica Police To Prevent Extradition To Saint Lucia

·1 min read
Home
Local News
Murder Accused Reportedly Offered Cash To Jamaica Police To Prevent Extradition To Saint Lucia
The content originally appeared on: St. Lucia Times News
Jamaica Observer:- Determined not to be extradited to St Lucia to answer murder and gun charges, 27-year-old Orville Purnell of Belgium Road, Buff Bay in Portland, made an offer of $3 million to police personnel and inmates at Kingston Central Police Station to assist in his escape from custody. But that came after he forked out $50,000 to inmates who were able to convince their cronies to throw cutting implements inside the yard of the police lock-up so that he could cut his way out of the jail. A special investigation by the Jamaica Observer has revealed that Purnell boasted, while he was in