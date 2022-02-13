Multiple Victims Reported In Coolie Town Shooting – St. Lucia Times News

Internet file photo

Gunshots rang out in Coolie Town, Roseau, Sunday night, resulting in multiple injuries to several people, some of whom were ‘unresponsive’, police have confirmed.

A resident of the community who spoke to St Lucia Times on condition of anonymity reported hearing rapid gunfire about 9:00 pm as a party was in progress.

“I thought it was fireworks, because at a party you expect to get fireworks,” the resident said.

“I heard people screaming, running. Some people were lying on the ground. One had a bullet wound to the mouth and leg,” the resident disclosed, adding that there were multiple ambulance responses after the shooting.

Law enforcement officials could only immediately confirm that the shooting occurred and that some victims were unresponsive.