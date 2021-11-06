Multiple Injuries As Minibus Overturns On The Barre De L’Isle Road

Emergency responders reported several individuals sustained injuries when a minibus overturned Saturday on the Barre de L’ Isle road.

The Saint Lucia Fire Service (SLFS) said emergency crews from headquarters in Castries and the Babonneau and Gros Islet fire stations responded, transporting victims to the hospital.

Gros Islet fire station said it responded with one ambulance after receiving a request for backup around 7:00 pm.

It was not immediately clear what caused the accident or how many individuals sustained injuries.

There are no further details at this time.

