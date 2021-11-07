Multiple Gunshots Fired In Vieux Fort – Stray Bullet Hits Woman

Multiple gunshots rang out in Vieux Fort Saturday night, striking fear into the hearts of residents as unidentified individuals started firing weapons around 8.00 pm.

Social media exploded with video recordings of the sound of the gunfire, which resulted in one woman sustaining an injury to her ‘lower extremities’ when a stray bullet hit her.

Emergency responders from the Vieux Fort fire station said they received a call to transport the injured woman to the hospital around 8:15 pm.

Vieux Fort residents say they are concerned over the frequency of gunfire which they link to gang activity in their community and the impression it conveys that those responsible can fire automatic weapons with impunity.

“In the Savannes. In the Savannes – war now start,” a woman declares against the background of a volley of gunshots in one of the recordings posted on social media.

One resident who spoke to St Lucia Times on condition of anonymity expressed concern that the frequency of gunfire in the community and the number of shots are an indication that the people responsible may have a stockpile of ammunition.

The resident also expressed that concern about the possibility of stray bullets hitting more people and disclosed that the gunfire resumed on Sunday morning.

On Thursday during an operation in the south of the island, police recovered twenty firearms and over one hundred rounds of ammunition. The weapons included one Uzi submachine gun and six AR15 rifles.

The Major Crimes Unit of the Royal Saint Lucia Police Force (RSLPF) is investigating.

Headline photo: Internet stock image

