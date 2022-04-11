“Mr. Prime Minister, Our People Need The Assistance!” – St. Lucia Times News

– Advertisement –

Opposition leader Allen Chastanet has reiterated an appeal to Prime Minister, Philip J. Pierre, to help cushion the impact of the cost of living increases on citizens.

The appeal followed the latest fuel hikes announced by the government.

Effective Monday, Saint Lucians began paying more for gasoline, diesel, and cooking gas.

Chastanet recalled that he had issued a weekend warning regarding the hikes.

“They’ve allowed the cost of living to go up yet again but still haven’t announced when they will give you the promised $1500 income support,” the United Workers Party (UWP) leader wrote on his official Facebook page.

“No word on when you can expect your income tax returns or when you will no longer have to pay income tax if you earn less than $4,000. Still waiting for the removal of the $1.50 fuel tax for fishermen, the complete removal of property tax and the promised bonuses for frontline workers,” he declared.

“Mr. Prime Minister, our people need the assistance. Please hear their cries,” the Micoud South MP observed.

