Mpox: Parents Urged To Be Vigilant As Schools Reopen

Ahead of the reopening of schools, the Ministry of Health has urged parents to familiarise themselves with the signs and symptoms of Mpox and other infectious diseases.
A Ministry release advised seeking medical care promptly if any symptoms arise.
The release has outlined several recommendations for parents to follow.
They include providing children with essential hygiene products such as hand sanitizers and disinfectant wipes, ensuring they understand the importance of good hand hygiene, and maintaining open communication about health and safety.
Health Educator Janelle Dupre has emphasised parents’ critical role in creating a safe and healthy environment for children.
“We encourage all parents to take the necessary steps to inquire about their child’s school reopening plans, safety measures, and any specific guidelines that need to be followed,” Dupre said.
She noted that being well-prepared and informed was vital to ensuring children’s productive and safe school experience.
Dupre also noted the importance of ensuring a child’s emotional well-being.
The Health Educator acknowledged that returning to school can be a source of anxiety for some.
In this regard, Dupre stated that providing a supportive environment where children feel comfortable expressing their emotions is crucial.
“A smooth transition back to school can set the tone for a successful year ahead,” she expressed.
