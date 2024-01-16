MP Promises New Anse La Raye-Canaries By Next Elections – St. Lucia Times

On Monday, Anse La Raye-Canaries MP Wayne Girard told reporters that the constituency would be a new community by the next general elections.

Girard indicated that Anse La Raye had been the focus of what it has not been able to achieve and regarded as a backward community with no ambition.

Nevertheless, the Minister in the Ministy of Finance promised a ‘remarkable difference’ in Anse La Raye-Canaries.

“I am from Anse La Raye-Canaries. I am from Jacmel and I take personal pleasure in ensuring that I deliver on those commitments. It will be a new constituency by the time of the next general election,” he asserted.

The MP recalled that Prime Minister Philip J. Pierre had declared 2024 the Year for Infrastructure, including the airport, schools, and roads.

“We inherited a situation where the road network was in a mess. But we tried our very best to keep up with the deterioration,” Girard said

He told reporters that when the Saint Lucia Labour Party (SLP) came into government after the July 26, 2021, general elections, the debt-to-GDP ratio, according to the World Bank and the International Monetary Fund (IMF), was 101 percent as of December 2021.

He asserted that Prime Minister Philip J. Pierre, also Finance Minister, has done a sterling job to get Saint Lucia where it is currently.

Girard noted that preparatory work for the Anse La Raye Bridge project started last week.

“We expect to have a two-lane bridge. As you know, it is a one-lane bridge,” Girard disclosed.

The MP said workers would create a bypass, remove the existing structure, and install a ‘more appropriate’ bridge for the Anse La Raye community.

Girard recalled that the preparatory work included demolishing some houses and relocating residents to facilitate the bypass.

In addition, he recalled that last week, the Prime Minister approved the disbursement of one million dollars for a sewerage treatment facility in the constituency.