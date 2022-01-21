Mottley To Announce Cabinet On Monday, Takes Temporary Charge Of Health – St. Lucia Times News

– Advertisement –

On the heels of a resounding 30-0 election victory on Wednesday, Barbados Prime Minister Mia Mottley has announced that she will name her Cabinet on Monday but, in the interim, will take responsibility for health as the country confronts the COVID-19 pandemic.

“Until the Cabinet is appointed, I will have to take responsibility for the Ministry of Health because that work with COVID is a daily exercise,” Mottley explained after her swearing-in on Thursday.

She said that she looks forward to announcing the Cabinet on Monday so that after the swearing-in, the administration can get on with the business and affairs of the country.

Mottley thanked the people of Barbados for the mandate they gave to her Barbados Labour Party (BLP), declaring that her team would carry out its obligations with care in continuing the transformation so Barbados would meet the challenges expected in 10 to 15 years.

– Advertisement –

The PM identified closing the development gap, eliminating poverty, educating children to the best of their ability, equitable access to health, and ensuring that citizens remain owners and not tenants in their land as some of her Government’s goals.

Mottley said the people’s confidence humbled her.

And she asserted that the fairness they valued, the accountability they needed, and the transparency required would always be a part of her Government.

– Advertisement –