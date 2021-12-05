Mottley Says Consequences Of Airline Gun Incident ‘Grave And Great’

Barbados Prime Minister Mia Mottley has requested an urgent report on a recent incident where a man with a loaded gun boarded a commercial flight on the Island and flew to Miami, asserting that the consequences for her country are ‘grave and great.’

The incident has attracted widespread coverage in the U.S. media.

And Mottley told reporters in Barbados that she has requested an urgent report which she expects to receive very soon.

“Somebody or bodies will be held accountable,” the Barbados Government Information Service (BGIS) quoted her as saying.

According to the BGIS, Mottley said the notion that people can do things that are in breach of the law or acceptable standards and get away with impunity is not going to stand.

United States authorities reported that an 83-year-old passenger boarded an American Airlines flight in Barbados last month with a loaded Ruger revolver in his pants pocket, then flew to Miami.

Media reports identified the passenger as Cameron Hinds from the Barbados capital, Bridgetown.

Authorities said he landed at Miami International Airport and sent his briefcase through a security screening ahead of his connecting flight to Orlando.

But a Transport Security Administration (TSA) X-ray operator discovered the .32-caliber weapon, loaded with five rounds, in the black case.

As a result, Miami-Dade police arrested Hinds and charged him with carrying a concealed weapon. But officials would not say whether the incident resulted from a mistake or constituted a deliberate threat.

However, U.S. media said a TSA team would travel to Barbados to assist the Island to improve security.

