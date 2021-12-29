Mottley, NYC Mayor-Elect Named Persons Of The Year By US Magazine – St. Lucia Times News

·1 min read
Home
Local News
Mottley, NYC Mayor-Elect Named Persons Of The Year By US Magazine – St. Lucia Times News
The content originally appeared on: St. Lucia Times News
NEW YORK, United States (CMC) — A New York-based Caribbean magazine has named New York City Mayor-Elect Eric Adams and Barbados’ Prime Minister Mia