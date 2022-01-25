Mottley Names Deputy Prime Minister – St. Lucia Times News

– Advertisement –

Barbados Prime Minister Mia Amor Mottley has named the post of Deputy Prime Minister for the first time in her Cabinet and three other senior ministerial positions.

Mottley named Santia Bradshaw as Deputy Prime Minister, asserting that Bradshaw would have responsibility for infrastructure and would also be Minister of Transport, Works and Water Resources and Leader of Government Business as a senior person.

Mottley’s Barbados Labour Party (BLP) scored a resounding 30-0 victory at the polls on January 19.

The Barbados Prime Minister described her new Cabinet as smaller than the last two.

But she said the group would have greater supervisory oversight and capacity to operationalise the Government’s policies and programmes fully.

“We face simply too many critical challenges for us to continue with business as usual,” Mottley declared.

In announcing the new Cabinet, Prime Minister Mottley said the Government she leads is determined that Barbados will be viewed as one of the world’s top countries, a place of energy and enlightenment, and opportunity.

“It is our intention that Barbadians should continue to hone and draw on the finest of our values and our traditions as a people so that in every place and in every regard, Barbadians would be viewed as exceptional, as people who stand on principle and hold within our bosoms an empathy for the human person and human condition and the passion to improve that condition,” she declared.

The list of ministers and their portfolios are as follows:

Prime Minister Mia Amor Mottley – Minister of Finance and Economic Affairs, with responsibility also for Culture, Security, Public Service, CARICOM and the Development Commissions.

Deputy Prime Minister Santia Bradshaw – Coordinating responsibility as a senior person for Infrastructure; Minister of Transport, Works and Water Resources, and Leader of Government Business

Dale Marshall – Attorney General and Minister of Legal Affairs, and Senior Minister coordinating for Governance in Cabinet

Senator Dr. The Most Honourable Jerome Walcott – Minister of Foreign Affairs and Foreign Trade, Senior Minister coordinating for all Social and Environmental Policy

Kerrie Symmonds – Minister of Energy and Business Development, Senior Minister coordinating the Productive Sectors

Wilfred Abrahams – Minister of Home Affairs and Information

Indar Weir – Minister of Agriculture and Food and Nutritional Security

Ian Gooding-Edghill – Minister of Health and Wellness

Senator Lisa Cummins – Minister of Tourism and International Transport, and Leader of Government Business in the Senate

Kay McConney – Minister of Education, Technological and Vocational Training

Dwight Sutherland – Minister of Housing, Lands and Maintenance

Kirk Humphrey – Minister of People Empowerment and Elder Affairs

Adrian Forde – Minister of Environment and National Beautification

Colin Jordan – Minister of Labour, Social Security and Third Sector

Davidson Ishmael – Minister of Industry, Innovation, Science and Technology

Charles Griffith – Minister of Youth, Sports and Community Empowerment

Ryan Straughn – Minister in the Ministry of Finance and Economic Affairs

Senator Dr. Shantal Munro-Knight – Minister in the Office of the Prime Minister

Dr. Sonia Browne – Minister of State in the Ministry of Health and Wellness with responsibility for the Queen Elizabeth Hospital & Non Communicable Diseases

Sandra Husbands – Minister of State in the Ministry of Foreign Trade and Ministry of Business Development

Dr. Romel Springer – Parliamentary Secretary in the Ministry of Transport, Works and Water Resources, with responsibility for Water Resources

Corey Lane – Parliamentary Secretary in the Ministry of People Empowerment and Elder Affairs

