Motorists Urged To Exercise ‘Extreme Caution’ Due To Land Slippages After Weekend Rain – St. Lucia Times News

Heavy weekend rain triggered land slippages in some areas of Saint Lucia, prompting an assessment of the situation by the Department of Infrastructure, Ports, and Transport and a warning to motorists.

On Monday, the Department reported land slippages on the Bocage – Cacao Girard and the Fond Canie – Guesneau roads.

The Department disclosed that due to the development, sections of the road in the affected areas may be reduced to single-lane traffic.

It urged motorists to exercise ‘extreme caution’ when traversing the affected areas and pay heed to associated signage.

