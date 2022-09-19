Motorists Urged To Exercise ‘Extreme Caution’ Due To Land Slippages After Weekend Rain – St. Lucia Times News

– Advertisement –
Heavy weekend rain triggered land slippages in some areas of Saint Lucia, prompting an assessment of the situation by the Department of Infrastructure, Ports, and Transport and a warning to motorists.
On Monday, the Department reported land slippages on the Bocage – Cacao Girard and the Fond Canie – Guesneau roads.
The Department disclosed that due to the development, sections of the road in the affected areas may be reduced to single-lane traffic.
It urged motorists to exercise ‘extreme caution’ when traversing the affected areas and pay heed to associated signage.
