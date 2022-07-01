Motorists Alerted To Risk Of Downed Trees Along West Coast – St. Lucia Times News

– Advertisement –

The Department of Infrastructure, Ports, and Transport has alerted motorists traversing Saint Lucia’s West Coast, especially in the vicinity of Soufriere, to the risk of downed trees.

Communications Officer Miguel Fevrier disclosed that Friday evening, the Department received reports of downed trees in the Colombette area, blocking the main carriageway.

“A team from the Department of Infrastructure has since been dispatched and the carriageway has been cleared but motorists are still asked to exercise extreme caution when traversing the area as the risk remains of further downed trees,” Fevrier disclosed.

Headline photo: Internet stock image

