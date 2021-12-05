Motorcyclist Unresponsive After Marisule Accident

A male motorcyclist was unresponsive Sunday afternoon after an accident at Marisule Sunday afternoon, the Saint Lucia Fire Service (SLFS) says.

The Gros Islet fire station responded about 2:07 pm after two motorcycles collided while travelling in the same direction, and one of the riders lost control.

Reports indicate that he hit a pole and sustained severe injuries.

Emergency responders said that the victim had no pulse when they arrived on the scene.

There are no further details at this time.

Headline photo: Screen grab from social media video

