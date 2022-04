– Advertisement –

Emergency responders from the Vieux Fort fire station transported an unconscious motorcyclist to St Jude Hospital (SJH) after a road accident at La Ressource, Vieux Fort.

The rider veered off the road and hit a parked truck, according to reports.

Emergency responders said they received a call for help about 5:06 pm.

There are no further details at present.

Headline photo: Screen grab from social media video

