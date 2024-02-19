Motorcyclist Shot By Police During Gros Islet Operation – St. Lucia Times

A motorcyclist sustained a non-life-threatening injury after police opened fire when he disregarded barriers and directives to stop during a traffic operation at Gros Islet.

According to a police press release, the incident occurred as officers conducted a series of exercises on Friday and Saturday.

The law enforcement officers apprehended six individuals for various offenses.

The offences included Possession of Firearms, Possession of Ammunition, Harbouring a Wanted Criminal, and Possession of Cannabis Resin.

The police release on the operation, including the officer-involved shooting of the motorcyclist, appears below:

On Friday, 16 and Saturday 17, February 2024, the various units of the Royal Saint Lucia Police Force conducted a series of exercises. The primary objective of the operation was to apprehend wanted individuals, conduct traffic checks, and execute search warrants.

The operation resulted in the successful apprehension of six (6) individuals for various offenses including Possession of Firearms, Possession of Ammunition, Harbouring a Wanted Criminal, and Possession of Cannabis Resin. During that operation three (3) Warrants to Search for Property were also executed and also two (2) Warrants of Arrest in the First Instance.

During the conduct of patrols within the town of Gros Islet, a male identified as thirty-year-old (30) Allan Griffith Jr. of La Toc, Castries was searched, leading to the discovery and seizure of one handgun, and magazine containing eight (8) rounds of ammunition. This individual was arrested and subsequently charged for the offences of Possession of Firearm, Possession of Ammunition, Possession of Controlled Drugs and Possession of Controlled Drugs with Intent to Supply to Another. This defendant was escorted to the first district court for bail consideration. Bail was granted in the sum of thirty-two thousand (XCD32000.00) dollars, cash, suitable surety or land documents.

During the same patrol, another male, identified as twenty-seven (27) year old Sidon Popo of Anse Ger Der, Desrisseaux, was arrested and subsequently charged for two counts of Possession of Controlled Drugs and two counts of Possession of Controlled Drug with Intent to Supply to Another. This defendant was escorted to the first district court for bail consideration. Bail was granted in the sum of two thousand (XCD2000.00) dollars, cash, suitable surety or land documents.

A Warrant to Search for Property was executed, pursuant to a Warrant of Arrest issued in the First Instance for the offence of Robbery, on the premises of twenty-two-year-old (22) Ceejay Joseph alias Short Mob of Assou Canal, Gros-Islet. This search led to the recovery of stolen property, two (2) rounds of 9mm ammunition, and (1) bullet proof vest. Ceejay Joseph was arrested and subsequently charged for the offences of Robbery, Handling Stolen Goods and Possession of Ammunition. This defendant was escorted to the first district court for bail consideration and was remanded to the Boredelais Correctional Facility.

A Warrant to Search for Property was executed at the residence of twenty-year-old (20) Shernika Dupree of Entrepot, Castries. Jahvis Alfred, for whom a Warrant of Arrest in the First Instance had been issued, was found and arrested. Additionally, it was discovered that a Commitment Warrant was also issued in the name of Jahvis Alfred, for Failing to Comply with a Court Order. Consequently, Shernika Dupree was arrested for Harbouring a Criminal. Jahvis Alfrred was escorted to the first district court for bail consideration, where bail was granted in the total sum of ten thousand (XCD10000.00) dollars, cash, suitable surety or land documents.

Shernika Dupree was escorted to the first district court for bail consideration and bail was granted in the sum of three thousand (XCD3000.00) dollars, cash, suitable surety or land documents.

OFFICER INVOLVED SHOOTING:

As part of the above mentioned operations, officers carried out a traffic operation near the intersection of Sir Julien R. Hunte Highway and the La Retraite Road in Gros Islet.

During the conduct of the check, officers had cause to utilize lethal force (firearm) to stop a motorcyclist who had disregarded barriers, other physical and verbal directives to stop. The rider suffered a non-life threatening gunshot injury and was provided with medical care.

Upon further investigation, it was discovered that the motorcycle had a fraudulent license plate. Consequently, the rider was arrested on charges of Failure to Comply and Assault with a Motor Vehicle.