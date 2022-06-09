Motorcyclist Rushed To Hospital After Gros Islet Accident – St. Lucia Times News

– Advertisement –

On Wednesday night, emergency personnel from the Gros Islet fire station transported a man who reportedly fell off a motorcycle in Gros Islet town to the hospital.

Saint Lucia Fire Service (SLFS) spokeswoman Annia Mitchel said the emergency crew received a call at 9:36 pm about the incident.

Mitchel said the responders found a 28-year-old man who had sustained minor injuries and provided emergency care to the patient before transporting him via ambulance to the hospital.

There are no further details at present.

