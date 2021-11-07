Motorcyclist, Passenger Hospitalised After Dennery Accident

On Sunday afternoon, emergency personnel transported a male motorcyclist and his female passenger to the hospital after the bike crashed into a hut while exiting Dennery Village after 3:00 pm.

“We just heard the sound of the motorcycle. It passed with a very high speed,” an eyewitness told St Lucia Times.

The eyewitness explained that he and others were the first ones on the scene and summoned the emergency services.

‘The pillion rider, it looked like she had a broken arm – she could have more fractures, but from what I have seen, it’s a broken arm. The rider was conscious, but he looked like he had some head injuries. He also had some bruises on his arm. Probably he tried to brace and catch the fall,” the eyewitness said.

“But they both looked okay. Probably in the long run they’ll recover,” he observed.

