Motorcyclist Hospitalised After Sarrot Accident

Emergency personnel transported a twenty-six-year-old male motorcyclist to the OKEU Hospital on Christmas Day after his bike collided with a pickup truck at Sarrot, Bexon.According to responders, the collision occurred about 10:20 am, resulting in abrasions to the victim’s right upper and lower extremities.The responders said the occupant of the pickup was unharmed.