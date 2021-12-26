Home
Local
Local
Barbados Indicates No Threat From COVID-19 Outbreak On Cruise Ship
Motorcyclist Hospitalised After Sarrot Accident
Saint Lucia PM Pays Tribute To The Late Desmond Tutu
Caribbean
Caribbean
This Caribbean Roots Star Wins Masterchef’s UK Celebrity Christmas Special
Christian Aid Ministries Says 12 Remaining Hostages In Haiti Escaped
Best Buy’s 80-Year-Old Founder Now Owns This Caribbean Resort
Entertainment
Entertainment
‘Jamaica Garrison Christmas Vol. 2’ Debut 3 Songs At Top Of iTunes Reggae Chart
Reggae Singer Jah Cure Gets Emotional Seeing His Daughter Performed Live
Dancehall Artist JahShii Arrested At Illegal Christmas Party In Clarendon
Travel
Travel
5 Tips To Plan Budget-Friendly Caribbean Trips
Caribbean Travel News
Benefits Of Watching Films Online In The Caribbean
Business
Business
This Caribbean American Company Is A Comcast RISE 2021 Winner
Caribbean Business News Round-Up
The Future Of Caribbean Money Is In The Spotlight
PR News
World
World
Biden signs bill banning goods from China’s Xinjiang over forced labor
See how French presidential candidate compares to Trump
Arrival of Russian Wagner mercenaries in Mali condemned by European governments
Trending
Trending
Now
Week
Month
CARICOM Secretary General Urges Debt Reduction For Developing Countries Post COVID-19
France’s Brigitte Macron To Sue Over Claims She Was Born A Man
France Orders Poultry Lockdown As Bird Flu Spreads Across Europe
COVID-19: Saint Lucia Reports 28 New Cases, 10 Of Which Are From BCF
Reading
Motorcyclist Hospitalised After Sarrot Accident
Share
Tweet
December 26, 2021
Trending
Trending
Now
Week
Month
CARICOM Secretary General Urges Debt Reduction For Developing Countries Post COVID-19
France’s Brigitte Macron To Sue Over Claims She Was Born A Man
France Orders Poultry Lockdown As Bird Flu Spreads Across Europe
COVID-19: Saint Lucia Reports 28 New Cases, 10 Of Which Are From BCF
Local News
Barbados Indicates No Threat From COVID-19 Outbreak On Cruise Ship
Local News
Saint Lucia PM Pays Tribute To The Late Desmond Tutu
Local News
Desmond Tutu: South Africa Anti-Apartheid Hero Dies Aged 90
Motorcyclist Hospitalised After Sarrot Accident
2 hours ago
·
1 min read
Share
Tweet
Pin
Share
Home
Local News
Motorcyclist Hospitalised After Sarrot Accident
The content originally appeared on:
St. Lucia Times News
Emergency personnel transported a twenty-six-year-old male motorcyclist to the OKEU Hospital on Christmas Day after his bike collided with a pickup truck at Sarrot, Bexon.According to responders, the collision occurred about 10:20 am, resulting in abrasions to the victim’s right upper and lower extremities.The responders said the occupant of the pickup was unharmed.
Home
Local
Caribbean
Entertainment
Travel
Business
PR News
World
Subscribe
Start typing to see results or hit ESC to close
See all results
Subscribe
Sign up to our newsletter to stay up to date with out curated news!
We will link this to your Email Marketing Section once that is provided.