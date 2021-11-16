Motorcyclist Hospitalised After Collision With Pickup Truck

On Tuesday, emergency personnel from the Gros Islet fire station transported a male in his thirties to the OKEU Hospital after his bike collided with a pickup truck at La Bourne, Gros Islet.

The Saint Lucia Fire Service (SLFS) says the motorcycle and the pickup were heading in opposite directions when the collision occurred.

As a result of the accident, the motorcyclist sustained head and leg injuries.

The Gros Islet fire station responded around 5:00 pm to a call for assistance and immobilised the patient before transporting him to the hospital.

– Advertisement –

There are no further details at this time.

– Advertisement –