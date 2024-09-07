Motorcyclist Flees After Colliding With Pedestrian At Marisule

Police are investigating a report that a motorcyclist fled the scene after colliding with a female pedestrian at Marisule.

The Gros Islet Fire Station responded after learning of the incident at about 5:14 pm on Friday.

On arrival, the emergency crew found a twenty-year-old female sitting near the roadside.

The responders heard that a motorcycle struck her earlier while she crossed the road, but the rider did not stop.

The victim complained of body pain and dizziness.

The responders provided emergency medical treatment and transported her in stable condition to a medical facility for further care.