Motorcyclist Dead, Other People Hospitalised After Separate Road Accidents

A motorcyclist is dead, and other people ended up in hospital after separate road accidents.

Police said the motorcyclist died on the scene Sunday after his bike collided with a vehicle near the Bonne Terre Gap around 7:00 p.m.

A law enforcement official identified the deceased as ‘Baba Roots’ of Castries.

Police also said they were investigating a serious accident at Grande Riviere, Gros Islet, where a vehicle struck a male individual, pinning him to a wall around the same time as the fatal collision near the Bonne Terre gap.

In addition, emergency personnel reported that shortly after midnight on Sunday, they responded to a car accident report at La Clery, Castries.

A 20-year-old male sustained injuries to the face, and an ambulance transported him to the OKEU Hospital.

Meanwhile, on Saturday the emergency responders transported a 58-year-old man to the OKEU Hospital after his motorcycle collided with a truck at Bexon around 11:35 a.m.

The responders told St Lucia Times the patient was coughing up blood and had sustained facial, chest, and leg trauma.

And earlier on Saturday morning, a 37-year-old female sustained injuries to the head, neck and thigh after a collision between a car and a truck on the Millennium Highway.

