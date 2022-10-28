Motorcyclist Dead After Babonneau Road Accident – St. Lucia Times News

– Advertisement –

A motorcyclist is dead after a road accident at Babonneau on Thursday after 7:00 pm.

Police have identified the deceased as 29-year-old Jean Claude Alexander of Balata, Babonneau.

The Saint Lucia Fire Service (SLFS) said that emergency personnel from the Babonneau fire station responded after a report that a vehicle had struck an individual.

SLFS Communications Officer, Stacy Joseph, said the responders found the victim unresponsive under the vehicle with severe head trauma.

“He was removed and placed on a spine board for further assessment, which revealed that he was void of vital signs,” Joseph disclosed.

She said the responders initiated CPR, treated the patient’s wounds, and transported him to the OKEU Hospital.

