Motor Sports Association Forges The Way Forward – St. Lucia Times

The St Lucia Motor Sports Association (SLMSA) met with officials from the Ministry of Tourism, Ministry of Youth & Sports and Events St Lucia on Friday August 18th 2023, to discuss, among other things, the benefits of Sports Tourism.

It was the job of Chairman Terroll Compton to make a presentation on behalf of the motor sports fraternity, to show the linkages between sports, specificity, motor sports to the tourism product.

During his presentation, he spent some time on the structure of the St Lucia Motor Sports Association (SLMSA), explaining the appointment of the different Directors and defining their functions.

He gave a brief overview of the current status of the Association as to its accomplishments thus far with three issues left pending, namely, the calendar of events for December2023 to December 2024 from the different motor sports clubs, the future of “The Base” in Vieux-Fort, some motor sporting facilities and a home for Motor Sports.

According to Chairman Compton, “every year 300 plus visitors come to our shores for Independence Motor Sporting Events for February, which contributes well over $700,000.00 to the economy.” He continued, “the possibility of increasing our international appeal is on the table and motor sports has the capacity to being a signature event (like Jazz and Carnival) in St Lucia like our competitors in Barbados.”

Chairman Compton spoke to the different disciplines of motor sports, some of which included, Supermoto, Motocross, drag racing, Mud wars, auto cross, Audio competitions, car and bike shows, explaining the manner and the opportunities that exist in which these disciplines can enhance the tourism product.

He went on to suggest some long and short-term goals the Ministry of Tourism may wish to consider. For the short term he was seeking sponsorship for the December 2023 to December 2024 calendar of motor sports activities, sponsoring medical and accidental insurance for participants and officials for the said period, sponsoring fire suppressions equipment for motor sports events and the sponsoring of the Association’s 2024 Motor Sports Awards.

For the long term, identifying a multipurpose ground where all motor sports activities and island entertainment events can take place and allocate a budget for support for motor sports competitors at the local, regional and international stage.

Chairman Compton is of the view that through the networking process with the different motor sporting associations in the region, he will not only be able to capitalize on their knowledge and experience but marry it to the vision of SLMSA, which is “Stability and Sustainability for all Motor Sports in St. Lucia”

By all accounts, the presentation was well received and a follow up meeting with the Ministry of Tourism, Ministry of Youth and Sports and Events St Lucia is schedule in the not-too-distant future.

SOURCE: St Lucia Motor Sports Association

