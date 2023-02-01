Motive not yet established in murder of architect Loop Jamaica

Black Immigrant Daily News

The police are yet to establish a motive in the shooting death of architect Euchon Darling in St Andrew on Tuesday evening.

Forty-two-year-old Darling was driving along Skibo Avenue heading towards Cargill Avenue when on reaching the perimeter fence of Dragon Court Restaurant a motorcycle with two men drove up.

The pillion opened gunfire hitting Darling causing his vehicle to crash.

Darling was shot again multiple times by the pillion of the motorbike.

The men then escaped on their motorcycle following the incident that occurred at about 6:30.

Police sources say they believe the victim was trailed by his attackers.

NewsAmericasNow.com