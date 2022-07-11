Mother Whose Son Was Fatally Shot In Castries Urges End To Violence – St. Lucia Times News

– Advertisement –

The mother of a man shot dead on Friday night in Castries wants an end to the country’s violent crime wave.

Candia Lionel told St Lucia Times that her 27-year-old son, Travis Lionel, was shot on his way home.

Candia described Travis as a hardworking, friendly individual.

Regarding whether he had unresolved issues with anyone, the mother said she did not know as she does not live with him.

– Advertisement –

Candia disclosed that she last spoke with Travis around 3:00 pm on the day he died.

Candia Lionel

According to emergency responders, two men sustained gunshot injuries Friday at Morne Du Don, Castries, around 7:00 pm.

The responders reported that one of the men was unresponsive after he was shot in the region of his eye.

The other patient sustained a gunshot wound to the abdomen, and emergency personnel transported both men to the OKEU Hospital.

“They need to do something about that shooting and if they don’t do something about it I guess the neighbourhood will be empty,” Candia Lionel asserted.

“I think it has been going on too long. People dying and is the same thing happing,” she lamented.

“Is time for that to stop,” Candia told St Lucia Times, adding that those who did not give life should not feel at liberty to take life.

Headline photo: Travis Lionel

– Advertisement –