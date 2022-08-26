Mother Of Missing 11-Year-Old Speaks As Search Along Castries River Continues – St. Lucia Times News

– Advertisement –

Miriam Darcie, the mother of missing 11-year-old Levi Darcie, has disclosed that the boy went shopping Friday morning with his grandmother, who gave him cash to take a bus home.

“Apparently he didn’t take a bus – he walked to come home because I live at Cedars and he met friends and he went to the river,” Miriam told St Lucia Times.

“They said it was a ball he went to take, but I don’t know,” the distraught mother said.

According to reports, the 11-year-old was playing with friends, ended up in the river and was swept away.

The search continues for the St Aloysius RC Boys’ Primary School student.

