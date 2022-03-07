Mother Hospitalised After Castries Attack – Son Held By The Police – St. Lucia Times News

– Advertisement –

On Monday, police arrested a man following an attack on his mother at Banannes, Castries.

Police say the attack involved stabbing and chopping.

The victim has been identified as Meldrina Vernege.

“I was at work my sister called me told me my mother screaming and stuff so I rushed down. When I reached there, she was in a pool of blood. My brother stand up right there watching her,” Rohan, one of the victim’s sons, told reporters.

– Advertisement –

Rohan said the mother of seven, though responsive, had head and stomach injuries.

He said he suspected that his brother, who had a mental problem, was responsible for the attack about 7:30 am.

According to Rohan, police subsequently arrested his sibling while the victim is in the hospital.

“He used to be normal but all of a sudden he went off and started cutting himself. He was okay for the past two years,” he said of the suspect.

Residents of the community said the suspect offered no resistance when the police arrested him.

Headline photo: Police on the scene

– Advertisement –