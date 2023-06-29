Mother Believes ‘Knock-Out’ Spray Made Her Sleep Through A Bedroom Invasion – St. Lucia Times

– Advertisement –

A traumatised mother believes a ‘knock-out’ spray made her and her 13-year-old daughter sleep through a bedroom invasion.

And the woman, who lives in the North of Saint Lucia, has warned people to be on guard.

The woman, who preferred to be identified only as Samantha, said that they sleep with their bedroom window partially open due to the heat and their need for fresh air.

Samantha recalled getting up after midnight and, as usual, checking around the house to ensure everything was okay.

Satisfied that all was well, she returned to bed, getting up after 4:00 am.

“When I got up, I started coughing, and I asked my daughter who tied the curtain. She was looking at as if she was lost and she said, ‘Not me,’” the mother told St. Lucia Times.

Samantha said she could not recall tying the curtain.

In addition, she noticed that the insect screen for the window was not in place.

The mother and daughter would later discover that cash and electronic devices, including a laptop, were missing from the bedroom.

Samantha said her throat was burning, and she felt upset and wanted to throw up, which led her to believe that using a ‘knock-out’ spray preceded the bedroom invasion.

In addition, she told St. Lucia Times there was spray residue on the window through which entry occurred since the bedroom door was locked.

“We are very fortunate. I am thanking God for that,” Samantha declared.

But she said the fact that she and her daughter were asleep and someone was inside their bedroom left them in a state of panic.

The mother declared that whatever the intruder used was effective because they heard no noises.

“Whatever he used knocked us out for a while,” she stated.

In addition, she explained that to get at her electronic tablet, the individual or individuals who entered her home had to reach under her pillow to remove it.

Samantha said the intruders came and left through the bedroom window, tying the curtain while exiting.

She has reported the matter to the Gros Islet police.

