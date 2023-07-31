Mother Believes Deceased Son May Have Fallen Asleep Behind The Wheel – St. Lucia Times

– Advertisement –

The mother of a young man who succumbed after a car crash in the early hours of Saturday morning told reporters she believes he fell asleep at the wheel.

Police said 21-year-old Keegan Louis was the sole occupant of a motor car that crashed into a wall fencing at Bois D’ Orange along the Julian R. Hunte Highway.

A medical practitioner pronounced the Degazon, Gros Islet resident dead at the scene.

Keegan’s mother, Louise Louis, noted social media reports citing alcohol and excessive speed as likely factors in the fatal accident.

“I am not a social media person, those who know me. We have heard of stories – there might be alcohol or drugs,” the mother told reporters.

“My son drank like I myself. We consume alcohol. But my son would not drink above his limit because he was this one. He had to be the designated driver. He was the one, my daughter would be out there and he would go out to just escort her and be with her. They had that relationship,” Louise explained.

She also said that Keegan was not racing.

“In my heart, I am not the police, but I do believe he must have fallen asleep behind the wheel. But like I said, we’re not judging,” Louise stated.

She described her son as an exceptional, talented, peaceful, humble young man.

“This young man brought peace in the lives of people,” the mother recalled.

She remembered speaking to him on Friday evening after returning from a Vieux Fort funeral.

“I saw Keegan with that joy and that happiness,” the mother said, adding that she and her son had a very close relationship.

“There was nothing to regret about him,” she told reporters, adding that she would never forget her son for his calm disposition, simplicity, and humility.

