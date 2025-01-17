Moss Protest: NCA President Concerned Over T&T Imports

The President of the National Consumers Association (NCA) has expressed concern over the local sale of sea moss gel manufactured in Trinidad and Tobago.

Trinidad and Tobago’s Inpack Food Products Ltd manufactures Karibbean Flavours Seamoss Gel, which is available in Saint Lucia alongside local seamoss products.

“That development raises important concerns about support for our local producers and the sustainability of sea moss which is part of the domestic agriculture sector. Sea moss farming has become a significant industry in Saint Lucia, built on the dedication of hundreds of hardworking farmers who really work tirelessly to produce what’s becoming one of our country’s most recognised and valued products,” NCA President Dr. Thecla Fitz-Lewis told St. Lucia Times.

She noted that the Saint Lucia Government has made substantial investments in training and equipping local sea moss farmers to produce a high-quality product, resulting in this country becoming one of the leading producers and a key player in the regional and international market.

The NCA President observed that importing sea moss gel undermines the hard work of local farmers, the investment made to support them, and the broader goal of fostering self-reliance and economic growth.

“It is essential for businesses, especially those operating at a national level to prioritise sourcing locally wherever possible and giving it priority especially if it is good quality like our sea moss, because not everything produced locally may be the best quality but we cannot say that about our sea moss,” Fitz-Lewis stated.

The Saint Lucia Government’s Consumer Affairs Department, in a statement on sea moss gel importation, said supermarkets could not be forced to sell local products.

“It is a matter of consumer choice and preference,” the Department told St. Lucia Times.

Nevertheless, the Department noted its efforts to galvanise support for local products and acknowledged that local companies had come a long way.

A local farmer also acknowledged the right of consumers to choose while explaining to St. Lucia Times that there is currently only small-scale sea moss gel production in Saint Lucia, as opposed to other sea moss products like beverages.

He revealed that an association of about seventy farmers in Aupicon, Vieux Fort, has been petitioning the Government to make about five acres of land available to facilitate a factory that would mass produce sea moss products. However, the association was still awaiting action on the request.

NCA President Dr. Thecla Fitz-Lewis has also observed that business places and consumers have choices regarding products they import or buy.

“The business places, because of fair trade they have the opportunity to bring in whatever they choose. But the consumers, to them I echo the call to support local products because every purchase you make is a statement, a vote of confidence in our local industries and the people who work diligently to sustain them. By choosing Saint Lucian sea moss gel you are not only supporting the livelihoods of our farmers but also reinforcing the resilience of our local economy,” Fitz-Lewis told St. Lucia Times.

She said the NCA would continue to advocate for policies and practices that prioritise local producers and ensure fairness in the market while encouraging dialogue among the stakeholders, including the supermarkets.

“When we support local we invest in the future of Saint Lucia and Saint Lucians. I want us to just stop singing ‘I am a damn proud Lucian’ but for us to epitomise that we are proud Saint Lucians and we will give priority to things made and produced in Saint Lucia once it carries good quality and cost like our sea moss,” Fitz-Lewis declared.