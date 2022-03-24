Mortley, Regis Compete At AMBC Elite Boxing Tournament In Ecuador – St. Lucia Times News

– Advertisement –

Two Saint Lucian boxers are currently representing the island at the American Boxing Confederation Elite Men &Women Continental Championships now on in Guayaquil, Ecuador.

They are Leran Regis (Super Heavyweight – 92+ kgs) and Kyghan Mortley (Light Middleweight – 67 kgs to 71 kgs).

Mortley is a seasoned boxer, having won several titles, while Regis is attempting to build on his modest three-fight record to date.

Following the draw that was held at the Courtyard by Marriott in Guayaquil on Wednesday,

March 23, the two boxers are now hoping to turn months of intensive training into success.

They are both undergoing daily training with National Head Boxing Coach, Conrad Fredericks.

Mortley, 28, will face Colombia’s Alexander Rangel Madariaga on Friday, March 25. Regis, 21, drew a bye to the quarterfinals and faces Canada’s Jérôme Feujio on Monday, March 28.

All fights in the tournament will be streamed live during the afternoon and evening sessions and can be viewed here: http://ccebox2022.com/el-evento/

The competition features boxers in the following categories: Minimumweight, Light Flyweight, Flyweight, Bantamweight, Featherweight, Lightweight, Light Welterweight, Welterweight, Light Middleweight, Middleweight, Heavyweight, and Super Heavyweight.

Prize monies at the tournament will be awarded in each category as follows:

 Gold medal – US$10,000.00

 Silver medal – US$5,000.00

 Bronze medal – US$2,000

The AMBC Elite Men & Women Continental Championships runs from March 22 to April 2 in

Guayaquil, Ecuador, and features boxers from 24 countries from the Americas and a Fair Chance Team.

Saint Lucia is the sole OECS country competing at the tournament.

The boxers left Saint Lucia for Trinidad on Friday, March 18, where they spent just over a day before traveling to Ecuador via Panama on Sunday, March 20.

They are accompanied by National Head Boxing Coach, Conrad Fredericks, and Team Manager/SLBA Public Relations Officer, Stan Bishop.

The St. Lucia Boxing Association (SLBA) wishes to thank the following for their support

towards the boxing team’s participation in the Ecuador tournament: St. Lucia Olympic

Committee (SLOC) Inc. and the Ministry of Youth Development and Sports.

Headline photo: (from left to right) – Super Heavyweight boxer Leran Regis, Light Middleweight boxer Kyghan Mortley, and National Head Boxing Coach Conrad Fredericks.

