Morne Du Don Man Charged For 2023 Murder – St. Lucia Times

On Sunday, July 9, 2023, the Major Crimes Unit commenced investigations into the fatal stabbing of twenty-year-old (20) Scott Chester Louison, at Morne Du Don, Castries.

On Wednesday, July 12, 2023, eighteen-year-old (18) Omarion Kayan RJ Thomas of Morne Du Don, Castries was arrested and charged with the offence of Murder.

On Wednesday, January 31, 2024, twenty-six-year-old (26) Uriah Flermius of Morne Du Don, Castries, was also arrested and charged for causing the death of Scott Chester Louison.

On Thursday, February 1, 2024, he was escorted to the First District Court in Castries, where he was presented before the court for bail consideration.

He was remanded to the Bordelais Correctional Facility, pending further case management.

SOURCE: Royal Saint Lucia Police Force. Photo: Scott Chester Louison – Deceased