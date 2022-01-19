More Than One Thousand Pregnant Women In T&T Contract COVID-19 – St. Lucia Times News

·1 min read
Home
Local News
More Than One Thousand Pregnant Women In T&T Contract COVID-19 – St. Lucia Times News
The content originally appeared on: St. Lucia Times News
PORT OF SPAIN, Trinidad (CMC)  – More than 1,000 pregnant women in Trinidad and Tobago have contracted the coronavirus (COVID-19) since the first case