More Than 100 Caribbean Migrants Discovered On Island Near Puerto Rico – St. Lucia Times News

– Advertisement –

United States authorities have discovered more than one hundred Haitian and Dominican Republic migrants on an uninhabited Island near Puerto Rico on Tuesday.

U.S. Customs and Border Protection spokesman Jeffrey Quinones, quoted by AlJazeera, said Park Rangers with the Puerto Rico Department of Environment and Natural Resources found the group on Mona Island.

“What we know preliminarily is that they were transported in just one vessel,” Quinones said.

The Miami Herald quoted him as saying that a boat dropped off the migrants and then took off.

– Advertisement –

And Quiñones told the publication there was no evidence that anyone drowned during Tuesday’s drop-off.

Anais Rodriguez, secretary of the Puerto Rico department that found them, said the group included 60 women, three of them pregnant, 38 men, and five children ranging in age from five to 13 years old.

On Sunday, the U.S. Border Patrol, Coast Guard, and Puerto Rico Police maritime units rescued nine undocumented immigrants after a boat became stuck on massive rocks near the northwestern town of Aguadilla.

The Coast Guard also rescued two people from the water with a helicopter.

Another seven appeared to make it to shore on their own.

The Coast Guard said responding units continued searching for approximately five hours, in favorable conditions, before suspending the search for others.

Headline photo courtesy U.S. Coast Guard

– Advertisement –