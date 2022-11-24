More Inmate Weapons, Other Contraband Seized At BCF – St. Lucia Times News

– Advertisement –

A search on Thursday in one of the remand blocks at the Bordelais Correctional Facility (BCF) yielded more ‘cell made’ inmate weapons and other items some two weeks after a similar operation resulted in an unprecedented contraband haul.

Some of the items Special Operations Response Team (SORT) officers seized during their latest search included 19 weapons, 37 mobile telephones, 23 telephone batteries, 35 telephone chargers, eight scissors, and 20 USB flash drives.

The search for the contraband lasted about two hours.

In a previous search earlier this month, Correctional Officers seized 45 phones, 43 batteries, 22 chargers, 31 weapons, 60 portions of cannabis, six scissors, one hacksaw, an SD card, an MP3 player, and two lighters – among other items.

The BCF said that was an unprecedented contraband seizure.

