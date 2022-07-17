More Foreign Employers Seeking Caribbean Workers – St. Lucia Times News

– Advertisement –

Caribbean Employment Services Inc., a market-leading online talent acquisition service based in Barbados but operating throughout the Caribbean, has noticed a marked increase in the number of international employers seeking to hire Caribbean workers.

This comes as some international industries are facing labour shortages amid the GreatResignation brought on with the COVID-19 pandemic and its dramatic changes to thetraditional workforce.

Labour market shortages have been particularly severe in the United Kingdom. Hence, why it has not been unheard of for international employers to recruit Caribbean talent, it comes as no surprise that this would be even more so the case now.

Over the years, many Caribbean nations have had international agreements withgovernments or other organizations to facilitate Caribbean workers.

It should also be no surprise given that Caribbean immigrant or temporary workers are frequently regarded as among the most high-quality and hardworking, despite local public opinion among some countries to the contrary.

In one of the latest international recruitment drives, a Canadian employer is seeking toprovide St. Lucians with job opportunities in the meat processing industry.

Vermax Group has partnered with the government of St. Lucia for the initiative, and is calling for qualified applicants “who are desirous of gaining employment in Canada as industrial meat cutters”.

A statement from the government specified that there are no restrictions on gender.However, it did not confirm how many positions are available nor did it provide details on the length and terms of the contract.

“Persons submitting applications must be between the ages of 25 and 45 years old, andmust have at least 12 months’ experience in the meat or poultry processing industry,” thestatement read.

Caribbean Employment Services Inc. has seen and also posted similar positions on its jobboard site, jobs.CaribbeanEmployment.com.

We note that late last year, another Canadian employer was similarly seeking Barbadians towork as meat cutters. Even that recruitment drive followed a Farm Labour Programmeinitiative for 20 Barbadians to work in the United States.

Just this year alone, and especially in recent months, several of Caribbean EmploymentServices Inc.’s clients based out of the UK have been seeking Caribbean natives to live andwork abroad.

Another of our clients, a Jamaican national operating a recruitment agency out of the USA,likewise reported expanding operations and seeking Caribbean workers to fill any labourforce gaps.

It is our mission to connect hiring managers and HR professionals with the highest caliber of Caribbean talent, and also to connect Caribbean jobseekers with their dream job. As such, we will continue to provide Caribbean workers with the best employment opportunities not just in the region but around the world.

In light of the increase in international competition, we would encourage Caribbean nativesto seek the best opportunities for themselves and their families.

At the same time, we would also encourage Caribbean employers to be mindful of how they treat their employees and jobseekers, who could at any moment opt to take advantage of opportunities abroad instead.

Source: Caribbean Employment Services Inc.

