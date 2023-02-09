Montoute Says SLP Still In Campaign Mode -‘You Swear They Are The Opposition Party’ – St. Lucia Times

– Advertisement –

Former Gros Islet MP Lenard ‘Spider’ Montoute has accused the Saint Lucia Labour Party (SLP) of being in election campaign mode, although in government.

The former MP spoke Wednesday night during the DBS Television programme Newsmaker Live where he attributed the United Workers Party (UWP) massive July 26, 2021, election loss to several factors.

They included circumstances resulting from the COVID-19 pandemic that made people dissatisfied.

In addition, Montoute, a casualty in the SLP landslide, said the labour party waged a campaign of attrition for years, including propaganda to which a UWP administration, busy with governance, did not effectively respond.

– Advertisement –

“We know they are very efficient and very effective in opposition, but not anything close to that in government,” Montoute, currently the UWP Public Relations Officer, said of the SLP.

According to the former Minister, the UWP in government is synonymous with progress and development.

“Whenever we are in office, Saint Lucia progresses. That is not true for the Saint Lucia Labour Party,” he asserted.

The UWP official said that in office, the UWP’s preoccupation is governance.

“I think that is one of the reasons why our politics suffer,” he explained.

Nevertheless, Montoute said the UWP was ‘not as atrocious’ in opposition concerning public relations.

“We do better in opposition in terms of our PR,” he told Newsmaker Live.

But he stated that the SLP has yet to appreciate that the election campaign is over.

“You swear that they are the opposition party because they’re still in campaign mode and not paying as much attention as they should to governance,” Montoute observed.

– Advertisement –