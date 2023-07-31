Montoute Reiterates Warning That Crime Would Threaten Saint Lucia’s Economic Survival – St. Lucia Times

– Advertisement –

United Workers Party (UWP) Public Relations Officer, Lenard ‘Spider’ Montoute, has reiterated a warning that crime would threaten Saint Lucia’s economic survival.

“When I see the poor handling of crime, I warned that this would threaten our economic survival in Saint Lucia. Folks, I don’t know if you realise it. It is happening already,” the former Gros Islet MP told a UWP town hall meeting in Babonneau Sunday.

Montoute told the audience that when France, through its Foreign Ministry, could advise citizens to be careful about visiting Saint Lucia over safety concerns, the tourism industry would feel the effect.

He explained that local restaurants and guest houses benefit from spending by Martinique visitors.

“When I was warning and saying to them, ‘That would be the result,’, here it is,” the former Minister declared.

But he asserted that instead of doing something about the situation, the ruling Saint Lucia Labour Party (SLP) did what it does best, blame others.

According to the UWP spokesman, the SLP blamed the opposition.

“The Prime Minister, in true fashion, said it was the media first of all how they were reporting crime, and the opposition who were making irresponsible statements,” Montoute stated.

He declared that the French have first-hand knowledge of what is happening in Saint Lucia.

“It’s not the UWP that told them,” Montoute stated.

And he urged the government to fix the problem.

“Instead of celebrating the victory, protect the people of Saint Lucia. Protect the economy of Saint Lucia. Protect the reputation of Saint Lucia,” Montoute said.

