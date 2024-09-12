Montoute Criticises Government’s Crime Strategy

During Tuesday’s regular opposition United Workers Party (UWP) press briefing, former Minister and parliamentary representative for Gros Islet, Lenard “Spider” Montoute, sounded off on the current administration’s response to crime in Saint Lucia.
“Can you believe, with such a critical situation existing in this country as far as crime is concerned, our Prime Minister appoints a new commissioner, and gives him an acting position for only 6 months?”
Montoute posed the question in his remarks, expressing strong disapproval of the government’s general response to crime, deeming it inadequate and lacking vision.
Montoute expressed his concern, particularly over the most recent victims of gun violence on the island.
He then encouraged Saint Lucians to avoid taking matters into their own hands as a result of gun crimes.
“It is our responsibility to an extent to fend for ourselves… but given the fact that the situation is so out of control… we, in trying to fend for ourselves, I appeal to you, do not yield to the temptation of becoming lawless yourself. Do not yield to the temptation of becoming a criminal yourself, because in the process of trying to protect your own life it may be very tempting to do things that are illegal, for example, obtaining illegal firearms, engaging in vigilante justice, and things of that sort,” he asserted.
