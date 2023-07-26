Montoute Calls On Pierre To Either Step Up In Dealing With Crime Or Step Down – St. Lucia Times

– Advertisement –

United Workers Party (UWP) Public Relations Officer Lenard Montoute has reiterated a call for Prime Minister Philip J. Pierre to deliver as National Security Minister or quit.

Montoute, a former MP for Gros Islet, spoke at an opposition news conference Wednesday amid national concern over violent crime.

“I am saying that the Minister of National Security – I am calling on him once again to either step up or step down,” the UWP Public Relations Officer stated.

He declared that Pierre’s ruling Saint Lucia Labour Party (SLP) had failed the people and the country.

In this regard, Montoute compared the former UWP administration’s first two years in office to the same period of labour governance.

“Two years later, I want to ask you the question, do you feel safer in your country than you were two years ago?” He told the news conference.

According to Montoute, Saint Lucians had become immune, numb, and accustomed to news of death due to gun violence every other day.

He said people are at the point of expecting a homicide every weekend under the SLP government.

“We are now looking at more than fifty homicides so far in just the first half of this year and we are well poised to realise a record number of murders in Saint Lucia this year,” Montoute told the news conference.

At the same time, he observed that Pierre and Home Affairs Minister Dr. Virginia Albert-Poyotte have nothing to say and offer and no plan to curb the situation.

He asserted that crime had reached crisis proportions in Saint Lucia.

Montoute said there was a reprieve during the Carnival weekend for which he praised the Lord and complimented Saint Lucians for how they behaved.

He recalled that gun violence claimed the lives of five people in Saint Vincent and the Grenadines recently and noted that some people have attributed it to the actions of Saint Lucians.

“I don’t want to repeat what someone said to me – the reason why we had peace that weekend is because we exported our criminals to Saint Vincent? Is that what we want to export? Is that what we want to be affiliated and associated with?” Montoute asked.

“Tomorrow, when crimes take place in Martinique, the first place that they look to is Saint Lucia. When it happens in Saint Vincent, the fingers are pointing at Saint Lucia because we have become a crime-ridden country of criminals?” He said.

In addition, Montoute said the Prime Minister should look within his Cabinet in dealing with crime.

Headline photo: Stock image

