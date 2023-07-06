Montoute Calls On Government To Show Leadership On Crime – St. Lucia Times

– Advertisement –

Opposition United Workers Party (UWP) Public Relations Officer Lenard ‘Spider’ Montoute has urged the government to show leadership in addressing escalating crime.

“I have heard nothing after five Saint Lucians met their demise over the weekend,” Montoute told a news conference on Thursday.

“Have we heard from the Minister of National Security? Have we heard from the Minister of Home Affairs? Have we heard from the Prime Minister?” The former Gros Islet MP stated.

Montoute observed that halfway through the year, Saint Lucia was approaching 50 homicides.

– Advertisement –

“At this rate, we can easily record 100 or more Saint Lucians losing their lives as a result of violent crime for this year,” the UWP spokesman stated.

Montoute said the least Prime Minister Philip J. Pierre, also responsible for National Security, could do is show he is serious as a leader.

He said if Pierre does not have the answers and is unwilling or unable to do something, he should dismiss himself from the National Security portfolio.

“He has been an abject failure as far as that is concerned,” Montoute asserted.

He also called for the dismissal of Home Affairs Minister Dr. Virginia Albert-Poyotte over allegations of sexual harassment against a senior male police officer.

“What have we heard from the Minister of Home Affairs? What have we heard from the Prime Minister? What have we heard from the government?” Montoute asked.

He noted that another woman, Soufriere MP Emma Hippolyte, also sits in Cabinet.

“Has Honourable Emma Hippolyte come out and made a statement in condemnation of such behaviour given the allegations?” The former Gros Islet MP told the news conference.

Montoute declared that the female police officers who have made the sexual harassment allegations deserve to have their complaints taken seriously, investigated and a resolution effected.

“What message are you sending to would-be perpetrators of crime when they get the impression that even within the primary law-enforcement agency of our country, indiscipline, criminal behaviour and violence, especially against women is being brushed aside or being tolerated? What message are we sending to the rest of the society?” He said.

Headline photo: File image of Lenard ‘Spider’ Montoute

– Advertisement –