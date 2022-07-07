Monkeypox Virus Confirmed In Jamaica

– Advertisement –

Jamaica has confirmed the presence of the monkeypox virus on the Island.

“Jamaica has its first confirmed case of monkeypox,” Health & Wellness Minister Dr. Christopher Tufton told a news conference on Wednesday.

“The patient is a male who recently travelled from the United Kingdom. He presented to the public health system on July 5th, having arrived on the Island some five days earlier,” the Minister stated.

Tufton said the patient had been isolated having confirmatory tests done, and his close contacts quarantined following contact tracing, which will continue if necessary.

In addition, he disclosed that the monkeypox confirmation had triggered Jamaica’s emergency protocols in line with international health regulations.

He said the Island had activated its Emergency Operations Centre, and will review all isolation facilities to determine their capacity to manage both monkeypox and COVID-19.

And the Minister urged Jamaicans not to panic.

