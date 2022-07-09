Monkeypox Patient Escapes Jamaica Isolation Facility – St. Lucia Times News

– Advertisement –

A hunt is on in Jamaica for the patient, who is the Island’s first confirmed monkeypox case after he escaped from a health facility where he was in isolation.

Police are on the case.

Local media reports quoting a Health Ministry statement said sometime after noon on Saturday, the patient – diagnosed on July 5, left the hospital through a bathroom window and departed in a waiting car.

He had arrived in Jamaica earlier from the United Kingdom.

Monkeypox is a viral disease that can be transmitted from person to person.

In this regard, Health & Wellness Minister Dr. Christopher Tufton has asked anyone with information about the monkeypox patient to contact the police so the man can return to the isolation unit pending the resolution of his illness.

UPDATE: Local media reported Saturday evening that the patient was back in isolation after a team comprising police and hospital staff picked him up at his home.

